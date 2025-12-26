Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Photo gallery: Ice accumulates across metro Detroit after Christmas

Check out these photos of ice accumulation in the metro Detroit area on Friday, one day after Christmas.

Heather Fletcher-Ball - Armada.jpg ArmadaPhoto by: Heather Fletcher-Ball Anne Wodyka - Lake Orion.jpg Lake OrionPhoto by: Anne Wodyka Angela Asmar - Washington Township.jpg Washington TownshipPhoto by: Angela Ashmar Brittany Marie - White Lake.jpg White LakePhoto by: Brittany Marie Heather White - Rochester.jpg RochesterPhoto by: Heather White Rebecca Kibble - Oxford.jpg OxfordPhoto by: Rebecca Kibble Laura Granger - Fenton.jpg FentonPhoto by: Laura Granger Karen Tanner - Sterling Heights.jpg Sterling HeightsPhoto by: Karen Tanner Tony Territo - Highland Township.jpg Highland TownshipPhoto by: Tony Territo Buddy Frantz - Pontiac.jpg PontiacPhoto by: Buddy Frantz Maria Chamberlain - Marysville.jpg MarysvillePhoto by: Maria Chamberlain Marianne Kern - Clarkston.jpg ClarkstonPhoto by: Marianne Kern Ginger Guindon - Oxford.jpg OxfordPhoto by: Ginger Guindon Stephanie Mittelstedt - Armada.jpg ArmadaPhoto by: Stephanie Mittelstedt Beverly O'Hare - Port Huron.jpg Port HuronPhoto by: Beverly O'Hare Jenny Gierman - Dryden.jpg DrydenPhoto by: Jenny Gierman Cristen Jean - Rochester Hills.jpg Rochester HillsPhoto by: Cristen Jean Tracey Smith - Macomb Michigan.jpg Macomb MichiganPhoto by: Tracey Smith Theresa Bologna - Lake Orion.jpg Lake OrionPhoto by: Theresa Bologna Jan - Lake Orion.jpg Lake OrionPhoto by: Jan Gale Barr - Armada Township.jpg Armada TownshipPhoto by: Gale Barr

