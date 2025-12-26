Photo gallery: Ice accumulates across metro Detroit after Christmas
Check out these photos of ice accumulation in the metro Detroit area on Friday, one day after Christmas.
ArmadaPhoto by: Heather Fletcher-Ball Lake OrionPhoto by: Anne Wodyka Washington TownshipPhoto by: Angela Ashmar White LakePhoto by: Brittany Marie RochesterPhoto by: Heather White OxfordPhoto by: Rebecca Kibble FentonPhoto by: Laura Granger Sterling HeightsPhoto by: Karen Tanner Highland TownshipPhoto by: Tony Territo PontiacPhoto by: Buddy Frantz MarysvillePhoto by: Maria Chamberlain ClarkstonPhoto by: Marianne Kern OxfordPhoto by: Ginger Guindon ArmadaPhoto by: Stephanie Mittelstedt Port HuronPhoto by: Beverly O'Hare DrydenPhoto by: Jenny Gierman Rochester HillsPhoto by: Cristen Jean Macomb MichiganPhoto by: Tracey Smith Lake OrionPhoto by: Theresa Bologna Lake OrionPhoto by: Jan Armada TownshipPhoto by: Gale Barr