PHOTO GALLERY: Ice blockage along St. Clair River in East China Township

4:45 PM, Jan 5, 2018
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The cold weather blast has caused some ice blockage along the St. Clair River in East China Township.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW A PHOTO GALLERY

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top