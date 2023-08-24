Watch Now
News

Photo gallery: Major storms cause flooding across metro Detroit

Major thunderstorms brought heavy rainfall and lightning to much of metro Detroit overnight Wednesday and into Thursday, leaving roads and neighborhoods throughout the area flooded.

August 24, 2023 flooding - 6.jpg Major storms overnight and early Thursday morning brought flooding throughout metro DetroitPhoto by: WXYZ August 24, 2023 flooding - 4.jpg Major storms overnight and early Thursday morning brought flooding throughout metro DetroitPhoto by: WXYZ August 24, 2023 flooding - 8.jpg Major storms overnight and early Thursday morning brought flooding throughout metro DetroitPhoto by: WXYZ August 24, 2023 flooding - 9.jpg Major storms overnight and early Thursday morning brought flooding throughout metro DetroitPhoto by: WXYZ August 24, 2023 flooding - 10.jpg Major storms overnight and early Thursday morning brought flooding throughout metro DetroitPhoto by: WXYZ August 24, 2023 flooding - 12.jpg Major storms overnight and early Thursday morning brought flooding throughout metro DetroitPhoto by: WXYZ August 24, 2023 flooding - 11.jpg Major storms overnight and early Thursday morning brought flooding throughout metro DetroitPhoto by: WXYZ August 24, 2023 flooding - 2.jpg Major storms overnight and early Thursday morning brought flooding throughout metro DetroitPhoto by: WXYZ Poster image (4).jpg Photo by: WXYZ August 24, 2023 flooding - 7.jpg Major storms overnight and early Thursday morning brought flooding throughout metro DetroitPhoto by: WXYZ August 24, 2023 flooding - 15.jpg Photo by: wxyz August 24, 2023 flooding - 14.jpg Photo by: wxyz August 24, 2023 flooding - 13.jpg Photo by: wxyz August 24, 2023 flooding - 18.jpg Photo by: wxyz August 24, 2023 flooding - 17.jpg Photo by: wxyz August 24, 2023 flooding - 19.jpg Photo by: wxyz August 24, 2023 flooding - 20.jpg Photo by: wxyz August 24, 2023 flooding - 16.jpg Photo by: wxyz August 24, 2023 flooding - 12.jpg Photo by: wxyz Poster image (5).jpg Photo by: WXYZ Poster image (3).jpg Photo by: WXYZ Poster image (4).jpg Photo by: WXYZ

Photo gallery: Major storms cause flooding across metro Detroit

close-gallery
  • August 24, 2023 flooding - 6.jpg
  • August 24, 2023 flooding - 4.jpg
  • August 24, 2023 flooding - 8.jpg
  • August 24, 2023 flooding - 9.jpg
  • August 24, 2023 flooding - 10.jpg
  • August 24, 2023 flooding - 12.jpg
  • August 24, 2023 flooding - 11.jpg
  • August 24, 2023 flooding - 2.jpg
  • Poster image (4).jpg
  • August 24, 2023 flooding - 7.jpg
  • August 24, 2023 flooding - 15.jpg
  • August 24, 2023 flooding - 14.jpg
  • August 24, 2023 flooding - 13.jpg
  • August 24, 2023 flooding - 18.jpg
  • August 24, 2023 flooding - 17.jpg
  • August 24, 2023 flooding - 19.jpg
  • August 24, 2023 flooding - 20.jpg
  • August 24, 2023 flooding - 16.jpg
  • August 24, 2023 flooding - 12.jpg
  • Poster image (5).jpg
  • Poster image (3).jpg
  • Poster image (4).jpg

Share

Major storms overnight and early Thursday morning brought flooding throughout metro DetroitWXYZ
Major storms overnight and early Thursday morning brought flooding throughout metro DetroitWXYZ
Major storms overnight and early Thursday morning brought flooding throughout metro DetroitWXYZ
Major storms overnight and early Thursday morning brought flooding throughout metro DetroitWXYZ
Major storms overnight and early Thursday morning brought flooding throughout metro DetroitWXYZ
Major storms overnight and early Thursday morning brought flooding throughout metro DetroitWXYZ
Major storms overnight and early Thursday morning brought flooding throughout metro DetroitWXYZ
Major storms overnight and early Thursday morning brought flooding throughout metro DetroitWXYZ
WXYZ
Major storms overnight and early Thursday morning brought flooding throughout metro DetroitWXYZ
wxyz
wxyz
wxyz
wxyz
wxyz
wxyz
wxyz
wxyz
wxyz
WXYZ
WXYZ
WXYZ
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next