Photo gallery: See the best fashion at the 2026 Oscars
The 2026 Oscars is bringing out stars from around the world for Hollywood's biggest night. Check out the fashion highlights from the red carpet.
Chase Infiniti arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)Photo by: AP Wunmi Mosaku arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Photo by: AP Jessie Buckley arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Photo by: AP Wunmi Mosaku arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Photo by: AP Zoe Saldana arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Photo by: AP Omar Benson Miller arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)Photo by: AP Rei Ami arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)Photo by: AP Maggie Kang arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)Photo by: AP Odessa A'zion arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)Photo by: AP Kerry Condon arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)Photo by: AP Audrey Nuna arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)Photo by: AP Wagner Moura arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)Photo by: AP Ejae arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Photo by: AP Liza Powel O'Brien, left, and Conan O'Brien arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Photo by: AP Lynette Howell Taylor arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John Locher)Photo by: AP Serena McKinney, left, and Ludwig Göransson arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Photo by: AP Rose Byrne, left, and Bobby Cannavale arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)Photo by: AP Rose Byrne arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)Photo by: AP Renate Reinsve arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Photo by: AP Joel Edgerton arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)Photo by: AP Marlee Matlin arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John Locher)Photo by: AP Kleber Mendonça Filho, left, and Emilie Lesclaux arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)Photo by: AP Shaboozey arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)Photo by: AP Felicity Jones arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Photo by: AP Aidan Delbis arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)Photo by: AP Hudson Williams arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)Photo by: AP Elle Fanning arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)Photo by: AP Kristen Wiig arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Photo by: AP Elle Fanning arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)Photo by: AP Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)Photo by: AP Sigourney Weaver arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)Photo by: AP Goldie Hawn, left, and Kate Hudson arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Photo by: AP Ryan Hawke and Ethan Hawke arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)Photo by: AP Bella Thorne arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John Locher)Photo by: AP Teyana Taylor arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Photo by: AP Ed Harris and Amy Madigan arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)Photo by: AP Kirsten Dunst, left, and Jesse Plemons arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Photo by: AP Emma Stone arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)Photo by: AP Michael B. Jordan arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Photo by: AP Paul Mescal arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Photo by: AP Alba Baptista, left, and Chris Evans arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Photo by: AP Delroy Lindo arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)Photo by: AP Leonardo DiCaprio arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)Photo by: AP Mikey Madison arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Photo by: AP Javier Bardem arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Photo by: AP Timothee Chalamet arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Photo by: AP Will Arnett arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Photo by: AP Michael B. Jordan arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)Photo by: AP Will Arnett, from left, Jimmy Kimmel, and Molly McNearney arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Photo by: AP Priyanka Chopra, left, and Nick Jonas arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)Photo by: AP