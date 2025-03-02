Watch Now
Photo gallery: The best fashion at the 2025 Oscars

See the best photos from the red carpet at The 97th Academy Awards on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

97th Academy Awards - Arrivals Ariana Grande arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)Photo by: AP 97th Academy Awards - Roaming Arrivals Marissa Bode arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John Locher)Photo by: AP 97th Academy Awards - Arrivals Conan O'Brien arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Photo by: AP 97th Academy Awards - Arrivals Jesse Eisenberg arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)Photo by: AP 97th Academy Awards - Arrivals Lena Waithe arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Photo by: AP 97th Academy Awards - Arrivals Connie Nielsen arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Photo by: AP 97th Academy Awards - Roaming Arrivals David Presto, from left, Mike Marino and Crystal Jurado arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John Locher)Photo by: AP 97th Academy Awards - Arrivals Bretman Rock arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)Photo by: AP 97th Academy Awards - Arrivals Linda Muir arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)Photo by: AP 97th Academy Awards - Arrivals Kensington Tallman arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)Photo by: AP 97th Academy Awards - Arrivals Yvonne Orji arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)Photo by: AP 97th Academy Awards - Arrivals Jesse Palmer arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)Photo by: AP 97th Academy Awards - Arrivals Connie Nielsen arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Photo by: AP 97th Academy Awards - Arrivals Anok Yai arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)Photo by: AP 97th Academy Awards - Arrivals Omar Apollo arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)Photo by: AP 97th Academy Awards - Arrivals Julianne Hough arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)Photo by: AP 97th Academy Awards - Arrivals Clarence Maclin, left, and John 'Divine G' Whitfield arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)Photo by: AP 97th Academy Awards - Arrivals Stacy Martin arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Photo by: AP 97th Academy Awards - Roaming Arrivals Matt Rogers, left, and Bowen Yang arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John Locher)Photo by: AP 97th Academy Awards - Arrivals Storm Reid, left, and Robyn Simpson Reid arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)Photo by: AP 97th Academy Awards - Arrivals Lee Broda arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Photo by: AP 97th Academy Awards - Arrivals Rachel Sennott arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Photo by: AP 97th Academy Awards - Arrivals Hannah Stocking arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)Photo by: AP 97th Academy Awards - Arrivals Coco Jones arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)Photo by: AP 97th Academy Awards - Arrivals Joe Alwyn arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Photo by: AP 97th Academy Awards - Roaming Arrivals Marlee Matlin arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John Locher)Photo by: AP 97th Academy Awards - Arrivals Raffey Cassidy arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Photo by: AP 97th Academy Awards - Arrivals Laura Blount arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Photo by: AP 97th Academy Awards - Arrivals Rachel Sennott arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)Photo by: AP 97th Academy Awards - Arrivals Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, left, Brandon Wilson and Ethan Herisse arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)Photo by: AP 97th Academy Awards - Arrivals Vic Carmen Sonne arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Photo by: AP 97th Academy Awards - Arrivals Mindy Kaling arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)Photo by: AP 97th Academy Awards - Arrivals Brandi Carlile, left, and Catherine Shepherd arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Photo by: AP 97th Academy Awards - Arrivals Brecht Van Elslande, left, and Nicolas Keppens arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)Photo by: AP 97th Academy Awards - Arrivals Whoopi Goldberg arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)Photo by: AP 97th Academy Awards - Arrivals Edward Norton, left, and Shauna Robertson arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Photo by: AP 97th Academy Awards - Arrivals Marissa Bode arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Photo by: AP 97th Academy Awards - Arrivals Alba Rohrwacher arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)Photo by: AP 97th Academy Awards - Arrivals Fernanda Torres arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)Photo by: AP 97th Academy Awards - Arrivals Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)Photo by: AP 97th Academy Awards - Arrivals Members of the Los Angeles County Fire Department arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Photo by: AP 97th Academy Awards - Arrivals Mary Yeager, left, and John Lithgow arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)Photo by: AP 97th Academy Awards - Arrivals Demi Moore arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Photo by: AP 97th Academy Awards - Arrivals Selena Gomez arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Photo by: AP 97th Academy Awards - Arrivals Andrea Datzman arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)Photo by: AP 97th Academy Awards - Arrivals Kelly Ripa, left, and Mark Consuelos arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Photo by: AP 97th Academy Awards - Arrivals Marco Perego-Saldana, left, and Zoe Saldana arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Photo by: AP 97th Academy Awards - Arrivals Marc Platt, left, and Julie Platt arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Photo by: AP 97th Academy Awards - Arrivals Tia Carrere arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)Photo by: AP 97th Academy Awards - Arrivals Lisa arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Photo by: AP 97th Academy Awards - Arrivals Willem Dafoe arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Photo by: AP 97th Academy Awards - Arrivals Lupita Nyong'o arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Photo by: AP 97th Academy Awards - Arrivals Paz Vega arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)Photo by: AP 97th Academy Awards - Arrivals Lupita Nyong'o arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Photo by: AP 97th Academy Awards - Arrivals Conan O'Brien, left, and Liza Powel O'Brien arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Photo by: AP 97th Academy Awards - Arrivals Adriana Paz arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)Photo by: AP 97th Academy Awards - Roaming Arrivals Liyabona Mroqoza, left, and Avumile Qongqo arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John Locher)Photo by: AP 97th Academy Awards - Arrivals Georgeta Orlovschi, left, and Sebastian Stan arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Photo by: AP 97th Academy Awards - Arrivals Leenda Dong arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)Photo by: AP 97th Academy Awards - Arrivals Elliot Brody, from left, Sylvia Plachy, and Adrien Brody arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Photo by: AP 97th Academy Awards - Arrivals Raye arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)Photo by: AP 97th Academy Awards - Arrivals Rachel Zegler arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Photo by: AP 97th Academy Awards - Arrivals Timothee Chalamet arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)Photo by: AP 97th Academy Awards - Arrivals Margaret Qualley arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Photo by: AP 97th Academy Awards - Arrivals Raye arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)Photo by: AP 97th Academy Awards - Roaming Arrivals Charlotte Lawrence, left, and Andrew Watt arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John Locher)Photo by: AP 97th Academy Awards - Arrivals Lisa arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)Photo by: AP

