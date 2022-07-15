Photo shows black bear swimming between islands in Lake Superior

(WXYZ) — A recent photo from the National Parks Service shows an American black bear swimming through Lake Superior in the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore.

According to the NPS, black bears are powerful swimmers, and some of the islands of the lakeshore have the largest bear populations. Those islands, the NPS said, are Stockton Island, Oak Island and San Island.

The parks service said the photo showed the bear swimming from Oak Island to Stockton Island.

The Apostle Islands National Lakeshore is off the coast of Wisconsin in Lake Superior, almost directly west of the Porcupine Mountains in the Upper Peninsula.

According to the NPS, bear research on the island has been going on since 2020 and will continue through this year.

"For many years Stockton was thought to have the highest population density in Wisconsin and among the highest in North America. That title has been passed to Oak Island, with Sand Island a close second," the NPS said on its website.