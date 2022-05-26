PHOTOS: A look at the new vision for The District Detroit

(WXYZ) — We’re getting a clearer picture of the vision for future development in The District Detroit.

Today, Olympia Development of Michigan and Related Companies released new renderings and said the District will bring new opportunities for affordable and market-rate housing, green spaces, commercial office spaces, retail and restaurants.

Courtesy Olympia Development

The companies are also planning The Detroit Center for Innovation, a $250 million project, to be built in The District Detroit, with organizations exploring more ideas for future development.

The DCI will reportedly feature a 200,000 square-foot research and education center as well as a technology incubator with the goal of equipping students from Detroit Public Schools Community District and other places with specialized skillsets.

The renderings released by Olympia Development of Michigan and Related Companies show conceptual commercial development on Columbia Street, a residential corridor along Park Avenue, a hotel on Henry Street, new parks and green spaces including an envisioned community space over I-75.

There are reported plans to preserve and adaptively reuse some existing historic buildings.

Courtesy Olympia Development

Courtesy Olympia Development

“More now than ever before, people are looking for dynamic, walkable neighborhoods that have great places to work, mixed-income living options and an abundance of culture, dining and retail in close proximity. Working with Olympia Development on the DCI, it was immediately apparent how much opportunity there is to build on their progress in The District Detroit and make our work together a model for inclusive urban development,” said Stephen Ross, Chairman of Related Companies, said in a statement. “Anchored by innovation and dynamic sports and entertainment venues, The District Detroit will become one of the most vibrant neighborhoods in the nation, and there’s no place I’d rather be realizing this vision than in my hometown.”

Courtesy Olympia Development