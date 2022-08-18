PHOTOS: Alaskan Malamute duo Cheyenne and Yukon
Photos of Alaskan Malamute duo Cheyenne and Yukon over the years.
Cheyenne and Yukon at Ford Field park bridge.Photo by: Courtesy Rich Margittay Cheyenne and Yukon as puppies.Photo by: Courtesy Rich Margittay Rich and Yukon.Photo by: Courtesy Rich Margittay A photo of older Yukon.Photo by: Courtesy Rich Margittay Yukon as a puppy.Photo by: Courtesy Rich Margittay Former President Bill Clinton meets Cheyenne and Yukon.Photo by: Courtesy Rich Margittay Former President Bill Clinton meets Cheyenne and Yukon.Photo by: Courtesy Rich Margittay Photo by: Courtesy Rich Margittay 2017 Memorial Day paradePhoto by: Courtesy Rich Margittay Photo by: Scripps Photo by: Scripps Photo by: Scripps Photo by: Scripps Photo by: Scripps Photo by: Scripps Photo by: Scripps Cheyenne (L) and Yukon in Willys for the first time (August 2011).Photo by: Rich Margittay