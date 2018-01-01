PHOTOS: Beaumont announces its first baby of the year

8:16 AM, Jan 1, 2018

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) - Beaumont Health has announced its first baby of the year!

Amanda Gonzales of Pontiac gave birth to Gabriella Una Gonzales at Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak at 1:17 a.m. this morning. 

Gabriella weighs 4 pounds, 2.5 ounces and is 17.333 inches, according to Beaumont.  

The mother and baby are reportedly doing well. 

Welcome to the world, Gabriella. 

