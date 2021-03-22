Photos: Jeep unveils several concept vehicles for 2021 Safari, including an electric Jeep

Jeep unveiled a lineup of concept vehicles for the 2021 Easter Jeep Safari on Monday.

The Safari will take place from March 27 to April 4 in Moab, Utah, with people from around the world gathering for a week of trail raides and off-roading.

“The Moab Easter Jeep Safari has long been our testing ground for both our newest Jeep 4x4s and for showcasing new Jeep brand concepts, Jeep Performance Parts and ideas that truly resonate with our most passionate customers — the die-hard off-road enthusiasts who attend this event every year,” said Jim Morrison, Vice President, Jeep Brand North America. “This year’s Safari shines a spotlight on what makes Jeep vehicles unmistakably distinctive and undeniably capable, a variety of powertrains that deliver superior power, performance, torque and, above all, fun. Moab’s demanding trails are a worthy opponent for our Jeep Wrangler and Jeep Gladiator concept vehicles. Each is certain to prove that Jeep’s legendary 4x4 capability reigns supreme on any terrain.”

Among the concepts is Jeep's first-ever battery electric vehicle.

The lineup includes:

Jeep Magneto

The Jeep Wrangler Magneto concept is the battery-electric vehicle that has zero emissions. It's base don the two-door 2020 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon. It has a Pentastar V-6 compact e-motor that will deliver up to 273-foot-pounds of torque and 285 horsepower.

Jeep/Stellantis The Jeep® Wrangler Magneto concept is a fully capable BEV that is stealthy, quiet, quick and an unmistakable rock-climbing force. Jeep brand engineers and designers have created a zero-emission vehicle with Jeep 4x4 capability that provides new levels of efficiency, environmental responsibility, and performance on- and off-road.

Jeepster Beach

This is a throwback to a second-generation Jeepster which was originally designed as a compact four-wheel drive vehicle. It started as a 1968 Jeepster Commando and blended with the 2020 Wrangler Rubicon.

Stellantis/© 2021 Stellantis This year’s Jeep® “Resto-Mod” is a throwback to the second-generation Jeepster. The Jeepster Beach concept started as a 1968 Jeepster Commando (C-101) and was seamlessly blended with a 2020 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon. The body was modified and the exterior fuses original chrome trim with an updated, brightly colored two-tone paint scheme of Hazy IPA and Zinc Oxide. While the Jeepster Beach maintains the outward appearance of a vintage Jeepster, it commands peak performance both on- and off-road delivered by the modern-day Jeep Wrangler.

Jeep Red Bare

The Jeep Red Bare will have a turbocharged 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V-6 engine with 260 horsepower and 442 lb.-ft. of torque.

Stellantis/© 2021 Stellantis The Jeep® Red Bare Gladiator Rubicon concept builds on the passion and enthusiasm of Jeep SUV owners who spend countless hours creating customized looks and modifications to their trusty off-roading vehicle. Red Bare is powered by the turbocharged 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V-6 engine, rated at 260 horsepower and 442 lb.-ft. of torque, and delivers an impressive 91:1 crawl ratio to tackle Moab's toughest trails.

Jeep Orange Peelz

This is based on a two-door Wrangler with an open-air, freedom lifestyle.

Stellantis/© 2021 Stellantis Based on a two-door Wrangler, the Jeep® Orange Peelz concept pays tribute to the long-standing, open-air, fun-and-freedom lifestyle that makes the Jeep Wrangler a global icon. Mopar designers have vastly enhanced the Wrangler’s open-air heritage by removing side and rear windows, installing prototype JPP half doors and a custom removable one-piece Freedom Top glass sunroof.

Jeep Farout

This builds on the Jeep Wayout concept that uses the Jeep Gladiator's payload and fuel efficiency. At 16-feet long, the roof opens and retracts and will sleep up to four comfortably.

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392

The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 is actually making its way to production and will have a V-8 engine with 485 horsepower and 475-foot-pounds of torque.

Stellantis/Jeep Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept

Jeep Top Dog

This is a transformation of the 2020 Jeep Gladiator.