PHOTOS: Lions unveil speciality Ford Field menu items for Thanksgiving

DETROIT (WXYZ) — More than 60,000 fans will be in attendance to watch the 7-4 Detroit Lions take on the 7-3-1 Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving Day, and those fans will be able to enjoy speciality menu items in honor of the holiday.

The dishes have been crafted by Levy, the culinary and hospitality team behind Ford Field and the Lions’ partner since 2002.

“One of the greatest days for football meets the ultimate celebration of family, friends and food all enjoyed under one roof, the Lions’ annual Thanksgiving game is a special tradition," said Andy Lansing, CEO of Levy. “It’s been our pleasure to host and serve Detroit fans on Thanksgiving for more than two decades, and we have a great menu to help make this holiday a memorable one at Ford Field.”

The Holiday meals, beverages, and desserts include:

Turkey Legs, served with savory cornbread dressing and tangy-sweet cranberry BBQ sauce. This is available at Tailgate Grills in sections 119 and 135, Down and Dine at section 230, The Handoff at section 145, as well as at the Lions Loyal Marketplaces in sections 100 and 120.



Blazin’ Apple : Vanilla vodka, cinnamon whiskey, and apple cider, garnished with a cinnamon-sugar donut Roarin’ Roary : Vodka, blue curaçao, lemonade and served with a lemon wheel, silver salt rim and blue candy skewer No Pack, No : Rum, apple liqueur, lime juice, pineapple juice, garnished with a lime wheel and pineapple spear

Cinnamon-Sugar Donuts and Blake’s Hard Cider , as well as non-alcoholic cider from Blake’s, will be available at Lions Loyal Marketplaces in sections 100 and 120.



Roasted Vegetable Frittata with wild mushrooms, mixed herbs, butternut squash, zucchini, tri-colored peppers, and cheddar cheese Turkey Flatbread with oven-roasted turkey, red onion, cranberry BBQ sauce and crispy sage on a five-cheese flatbread crust Breakfast Griddle with turkey sausage and applewood bacon Lyonnaise Potatoes with caramelized onions



Seasonal items from local restaurants will be available throughout the stadium, including:



Peach Cobbler and Gumbo from Cooking with Que (Meijer stand in section 134)

This year, Levy anticipates that Ford Field will serve:

