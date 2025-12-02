PHOTOS: MSU launches $1 billion initiative to improve athletic facilities

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan State University has announced a new $1 billion initiative designed to elevate athletic facilities, including upgrades to Spartan Stadium and the Breslin Center.

The initiative is called 'FOR SPARTA', and is part of the university's Uncommon Will, Far Better World campaign. Including the campaign planning phase that started in 2022, MSU athletics says they have nearly $250 million towards it's $1 billion goal.

This is the most ambitious initiative in Michigan State Athletics history,” said J Batt, MSU Vice President and Director of Athletics. “While change is happening all around us, our mission of supporting Spartan student-athletes remains resolute. FOR SPARTA is our strategic answer to a rapidly evolving intercollegiate landscape. It will provide the resources and the infrastructure to positively impact the experience and drive competitive excellence for every student-athlete and every sport on our campus.



“Certainly, $1 billion is an aspirational goal. But Spartans have never backed down from a challenge. Throughout history, Michigan State has been a leader in college athletics, and the time has come to lead once again. This is our chance to instill a greater vision for what we believe to be possible. Through a shared singular goal, we will all experience success. Together, we will build the future … For Sparta.”

J Batt, MSU Vice President and Director of Athletics

The school says that the money will go towards:



A re-imagined Spartan Stadium, with a new East Tower that includes premium seating options and year-round functionality

More spaces for student-athletes to train

Sports-specific facility improvements across multiple venues

Premium seating, including club and courtside suites at the Breslin Center

Renovations to the Jenison Field House to support volleyball, wrestling and gymnastics

MSU plans to have all of these facility upgrades, which still need approval by the university's Board of Trustees, done by 2032. Renderings for the proposed improvements are below.

