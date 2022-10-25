Watch Now
News

Actions

PHOTOS: Nurses dress Henry Ford Hospital NICU babies up for Halloween

151733_NICU2022_0072.jpg
Henry Ford Hospital
NICU babies celebrate Halloween at Henry Ford Hospital
151733_NICU2022_0072.jpg
Posted at 3:04 PM, Oct 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-25 15:04:53-04

(WXYZ) — Babies in the NICU at Henry Ford Hospital aren’t missing out on Halloween this year.

Nurses dressed up the patients as storybook heroes from some of the most beloved children’s books.

GALLERY: NICU babies get dressed up for Halloween

According to the hospital, the tradition is a treat for families who can’t be home to celebrate the holiday.

This year’s costumes were reportedly inspired by The Cat in the Hat, Corduroy, Madeline, The Very Hungry Caterpillar and more.

Henry Ford says each baby will get to take their storybook and costume home with them.

The dress-up is also meant to inspire reading and promote parent-infant bonding, according to the hospital.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!