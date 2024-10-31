Watch Now
PHOTOS: People share their best Halloween costumes before trick-or-treating

People across metro Detroit are sharing their best Halloween costumes before people go trick-or-treating on Thursday night.

465057624_10234090376458130_289364267997044724_n.jpg From Heather Karman - Half our children with my husband and I at a trunk or treat. Our other 3 had their own trunk.Photo by: Heather Karman 464857795_10224199879419240_5916940828701460218_n.jpg Our family ghostbuster costume. From Saranda ElbodePhoto by: Saranda Elbode 465017568_10169257305640287_3227376816398607789_n.jpg From Bree Marie: Cruella and her pup!Photo by: Bree Marie 465043154_10235132350190606_2327520123686715019_n.jpg From Christine LaurellPhoto by: Christine Laurell 464913794_10235132347670543_5004746526131669203_n.jpg Christine Laurell - My son, TannerPhoto by: Christine Laurell 465064115_604957055199498_4828234084601050239_n.jpg From Drea Lynn: I got a little sharkPhoto by: Drea Lynn 465284253_580969857608440_2583276770671937790_n.jpg From Jacquelynn Meldrum: Happy Halloween from your favorite "couple"Photo by: Jacquelynn Meldrum 465185651_10234625970494198_3496256506239961213_n.jpg Whitney AssenmacherPhoto by: Whitney Assenmacher 464819338_8606529312766884_1353200986410687470_n.jpg From Sarah AboonaPhoto by: From Sarah Aboona 465058580_8920352918027708_5295126081685657071_n.jpg From Amanda Bates: My daughter and I are bluey and bingo at the Livonia Elks Lodge 2246 trunk or treat this past MonPhoto by: Amanda Bates 464730901_10231101334494041_1527413063304345556_n.jpg From Karen Gulli: My grandson is PealeyPhoto by: Karen Gulli 464947069_10161374010103153_7259364619424930741_n.jpg Photo by: From Sarah Halkoski 464858074_10233099410845631_4304559281790609113_n.jpg From Sarah McGee: My son going as zero. This was at his school trunk and treat.Photo by: From Sarah McGee 464911903_10161374010758153_560901744789613202_n.jpg From Sarah HalkoskiPhoto by: From Sarah Halkoski 465140963_10226514136184313_5778996332947156159_n.jpg From Shelley HuntPhoto by: From Shelley Hunt 464933913_10160196210256574_777005110661637908_n.jpg From Melissa MontaltoPhoto by: From Melissa Montalto 465268662_10160196209861574_2512275809268312168_n.jpg From Melissa MontaltoPhoto by: From Melissa Montalto 465038270_10159814212896540_5092656700668846886_n.jpg From Stephanie Kilgore KendzierskiPhoto by: Stephanie Kilgore Kendzierski 464783803_10226514135824304_2474127867525242967_n.jpg From Shelley HuntPhoto by: Shelley Hunt 465067096_10235132348750570_9195069917918207173_n.jpg From Christine LaurellPhoto by: Christine Laurell 465067241_2340488182963656_9048231338049606741_n.jpg From Jami TackettPhoto by: From Jami Tackett 464935743_10169615584270697_6721725623197843658_n.jpg Felicia MillerPhoto by: Felicia Miller 465165253_1093199129477395_6951560182194210594_n.jpg Photo by: Niesha Lowman 464869793_550837564249095_1962104313208246782_n.jpg Photo by: Cheynne Tymrakiewicz 465157010_1093197669477541_5325176467182079857_n.jpg Photo by: Niesha Lowman 464927045_10162755857131264_1980849025403397864_n.jpg Heather BaugherPhoto by: Heather Baugher 465371662_9555461324468411_742631144752989006_n.jpg Photo by: Alison Kind 465220561_10169257306995287_4606246906547306418_n.jpg Photo by: Bree Marie 464812115_10166464265478084_6246441383933208660_n.jpg Photo by: Amanda Sanday 465231861_10160860830619737_2214765576899265971_n.jpg Photo by: Tiera Schaaf 465031798_8889715194421663_5672763494367592214_n.jpg Photo by: Jami Andrew Carlin 465068356_8363021330463795_2600233504402646830_n.jpg Photo by: Nichole Ford 465068733_10234588382119627_2913667967642412440_n.jpg Photo by: Sarah Napier

