PHOTOS: People share their best Halloween costumes before trick-or-treating
People across metro Detroit are sharing their best Halloween costumes before people go trick-or-treating on Thursday night.
From Heather Karman - Half our children with my husband and I at a trunk or treat. Our other 3 had their own trunk.Photo by: Heather Karman Our family ghostbuster costume. From Saranda ElbodePhoto by: Saranda Elbode From Bree Marie: Cruella and her pup!Photo by: Bree Marie From Christine LaurellPhoto by: Christine Laurell Christine Laurell - My son, TannerPhoto by: Christine Laurell From Drea Lynn: I got a little sharkPhoto by: Drea Lynn From Jacquelynn Meldrum: Happy Halloween from your favorite "couple"Photo by: Jacquelynn Meldrum Whitney AssenmacherPhoto by: Whitney Assenmacher From Sarah AboonaPhoto by: From Sarah Aboona From Amanda Bates: My daughter and I are bluey and bingo at the Livonia Elks Lodge 2246 trunk or treat this past MonPhoto by: Amanda Bates From Karen Gulli: My grandson is PealeyPhoto by: Karen Gulli Photo by: From Sarah Halkoski From Sarah McGee: My son going as zero. This was at his school trunk and treat.Photo by: From Sarah McGee From Sarah HalkoskiPhoto by: From Sarah Halkoski From Shelley HuntPhoto by: From Shelley Hunt From Melissa MontaltoPhoto by: From Melissa Montalto From Melissa MontaltoPhoto by: From Melissa Montalto From Stephanie Kilgore KendzierskiPhoto by: Stephanie Kilgore Kendzierski From Shelley HuntPhoto by: Shelley Hunt From Christine LaurellPhoto by: Christine Laurell From Jami TackettPhoto by: From Jami Tackett Felicia MillerPhoto by: Felicia Miller Photo by: Niesha Lowman Photo by: Cheynne Tymrakiewicz Photo by: Niesha Lowman Heather BaugherPhoto by: Heather Baugher Photo by: Alison Kind Photo by: Bree Marie Photo by: Amanda Sanday Photo by: Tiera Schaaf Photo by: Jami Andrew Carlin Photo by: Nichole Ford Photo by: Sarah Napier