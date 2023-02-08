PHOTOS: Take a peek inside the new automotive country club in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (WXYZ) — An automotive country club, storage facility and event space recently opened in Birmingham’s Rail District.

According to a press release, the Out Of Office Garage offers members a climate-controlled warehouse with a member’s lounge, vehicle storage, and private event space.

Members can reportedly expect guided enthusiast drives, all-inclusive race weekends and auto industry vehicle previews.

In addition to a lounge with SimRacing simulators, a coffee bar and kitchen, and workspaces, a 16,000-square-foot attached storage facility has 28 custom-built auto lifts to house 80+ vehicles. There’s also on-site wash and detail services available.

“Our car community has been asking for a club like this for years, so we put our passion and expertise into ensuring Out Of Office Garage delivered a curated, one-of-a-kind experience for our members,” said Syed Ahmed, OOOG founder, in a press release. “We’re excited to open our (garage) door here in Michigan, and look forward to expanding in the future.

The Out Of Office Garage is located at 2400 Cole Street. For more information, click here.