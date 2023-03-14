Pi Day: Where you can celebrate in metro Detroit

(WXYZ) — If you like pizza pie or just regular pie, you're in luck because today is Pi Day!

3.14159265358979323846264338327950288419716939937510582097494459230781640628620899862803482534211706798214808651328230664709384460955058223172535940812848111745028410270193852110555964462294895493038196442881097566593344612847564823378678316527120190914564856692346034861045432664821339360726024914127372458700660631558817488152092096282925409171536436789259036001133053054882046652138414695194151160943305727036575959195309218611738193261179310511854807446237996274956735188575272489122793818301194912983367336244065664308602139494639522473719070217986094370277053921717629317675238467481846766940513200056812714526356082778577134275778960917363717872146844090122495343014654958537105079227968925892354201995611212902196086403441815981362977477130996051870721134999999837297804995105973173281609631859502445945534690830264252230825334468503526193118817101000313783875288658753320838142061717766914730359825349042875546873115956286388235378759375195778185778053217122680661300192787661119590921642019...well, you get the idea.

As people celebrate mathematics on March 14 aka 3/14, there are a number of places you can go to and even some deals you could score across metro Detroit.

Sister Pie

There might not be a better place to celebrate Pi Day than at Sister Pie in Detroit's West Village neighborhood. The bakery will have its regular menu of baked goods, plus mini chicken pot pies with chicken from Marrow baked between the hours of 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Grand Traverse Pie Company

The Michigan-based pie company is offering free slices of Michigan ABC Crumb Pie with any purchase on Tuesday, March 14. They have 15 locations throughout Michigan, with spots in Brighton, Plymouth and Ann Arbor in metro Detroit.

7-Eleven

7-Eleven is once again celebrating Pi Day with 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members. You can get a whole pizza for just $3.14.

Blaze Pizza

You can sign up for a Blaze Rewards account and download the Blaze App in-store and then get an 11-inch pizza for $3.14. You have to order the pizza in the restaurant, and there will still be upcharges for crust.

Jet's Pizza

For Pi Day, the Detroit-style pizza company is offering 20% off all menu-priced pizzas using the code 314DAY. It's available for both pickup and delivery.