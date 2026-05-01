Pig & Whiskey announces return this summer, moving to Corktown

(WXYZ) — The annual Pig & Whiskey Festival, which had taken place for years in Ferndale before being canceled in 2025, is moving to Corktown.

Festival organizers posted on social media Thursday that it would take place in Corktown on July 31 and Aug. 1.

They will have live music with rotating lineups across both days, whiskey and cocktails, plus food trucks.

Watch our 2025 report in the video below

Pig & Whiskey announces cancellation of Ferndale festival for 2025

The festival is taking applications for bands, food trucks and sponsors.

Chris Johnston, an organizer of the event, told us in 2025 that there were several factors that led to the cancellation last year and move from Ferndale.

"It was kind of years in the making, and it's, you know, it's not just one thing that led to that decision. Ultimately, the decision was that it was too much of a risk to take on with the way things are with the city of Ferndale and events right now," he said.

"It was kind of years in the making, and it's, you know, it's not just one thing that led to that decision. Ultimately, the decision was that it was too much of a risk to take on with the way things are with the city of Ferndale and events right now," he said.

