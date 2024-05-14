Pilot continues to recover following single-engine plane crash in Novi on Sunday

A pilot who miraculously survived a plane crash in Novi is recovering from a broken knee and other broken bones.

A family member of the pilot shared the update with 7 News Detroit on Monday.

Watch our report on the plane crash from Sunday below

Single-engine plane crash in Novi sends pilot to hospital

The single-engine military plane crashed just before 7 p.m. on Sunday night near 8 Mile just west of I-275.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the plane experience engine issues and made a forced landing.