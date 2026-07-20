Pilot project aimed at removing & studying Lake St. Clair muck to begin this fall

A three-year pilot project aimed at removing muck from Lake St. Clair will begin this fall in three areas of Macomb County.

According to the Macomb County Department of Public Works, algae muck has plagued pockets of the Lake St. Clair shore in the past, and the project will focus on shoreline locations in Harrison Township and St. Clair Shores.

The muck is Microseira wollei (M. wollei) muck has formed dense mats along the shoreline, particularly in stagnant parts. Officials say it grows on the lakebed as much as 1.5 miles offshore and becomes dislodged through wind and wave agitation and then floats to the surface, eventually ending up along the shore.

Macomb County Department of Public Works

“There’s simply no overstating the importance of Lake St. Clair to Michigan and the region including Canada, but it’s also important to note that this upcoming removal of the muck in targeted locations is not a one-and-done solution. The muck problem is a state and federal issue, and long-term financial commitment will be necessary from the state and/or federal government to protect this wonderful resource,” Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice S. Miller said.

According to officials, the trial will help learn more about the muck and learn how to manage it long term. Two contractors have been chosen for the muck removal — Dean Marine & Excavating and Sediment Lakes Aquatic Management. Work is set to start in September, pending approval for permits from the state and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The three areas that will be targeted are:



Veterans Memorial Park in St. Clair Shores

Campau Bay on South River Road near the mouth of the Clinton River in Harrison Township

Hidden Cove Condominiums marina south of the Clinton River Spillway in Harrison Township

A separate section of the lakebed in Campau Bay will be cleared of M. wollei to determine growth and mitigation patterns of the algae.

Macomb County Department of Public Works

The trial is being funded by an $800,000 state earmark sponsored by State Rep. Alicia St. Germaine and State Sen. Kevin Hertel.

“The Lake St. Clair muck trial study is officially underway, and we’re finally putting ideas to the test instead of just talking about the problem. This is an important step toward finding real solutions to keep our marinas, canals and Lake St. Clair cleaner for the people who boat, fish and call this area home,” St. Germaine said in a statement.

“The muck covering the shoreline of Lake St. Clair has been far more than an eyesore -- it has disrupted the lives of residents, hurt small businesses and damaged one of our region’s greatest natural resources,” Hertel added, “but because leaders here in Macomb County had the political courage to work together, we were able to secure some of the resources needed to turn years of research into real action, tackling the muck problem head-on and beginning the work of restoring our waterfront."