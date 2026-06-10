DETROIT (WXYZ) — Pine Hall, the rooftop bar and restaurant coming to the 12th floor of the Hudson's Detroit building, will officially open to the public on Thursday.

The restaurant and bar is from from Union Square Hospitality Group (USHG), which is founded by award-winning New York City restaurateur Danny Meyer.

Christina Stoever Pine Hall, the rooftop bar and restaurant coming to the 12th floor of the Hudson's Detroit building, will officially open to the public on June 11.

Pine Hall pays honor to The Pine Room, which was the iconic wood-paneled restaurant that was once housed inside the historic J.L. Hudson Department store.

The massive space has a wrap-around outdoor terrace that's 3,300 square feet, offering sweeping views of Downtown Detroit to the west, including Comerica Park to the North and Belle Isle and the Detroit River to the east.

See inside and outside Pine Hall in the video below

Pine Hall video for web

“Pine Hall is the kind of place we hope people return to again and again,” Meyer said in a statement. “It’s meant to feel familiar from the moment you walk in — a welcoming spot for drinks and dinner that belongs to Detroit and reflects the pride of the city.”

Inside, the restaurant pays homage to The Pine Room with wood-paneled walls and a huge bar, stocked with spirits from several Michigan distilleries.

The drink program is overseen by GM Kris Peterson and features a variety of fun and easy-drinking cocktails, including the Detroit Vice, which features Weiss Arcane Aquavit, lime, pineapple, coconut, lingonberry and dill, plus a daiquiri sidecar. There's also the Cherry Picked, featuring Michigan-based Journeyman Rye Whiskey, cherry and lemon with a Better Made potato chip rim.

Christina Stoever Pine Hall, the rooftop bar and restaurant coming to the 12th floor of the Hudson's Detroit building, will officially open to the public on June 11.

There is also an extensive wine list, plus beer from the Midwest and non-alcoholic drinks.

“For years, Hudson’s was a gathering place for Detroiters and visitors, a destination to enjoy a meal, and spend time with friends and family to make lasting memories,” says Andrew Leber, senior vice president of hospitality at Bedrock, said in a statement. “Pine Hall preserves that legacy, where great food and a historic downtown location come together to create an unforgettable experience for a new generation.”

Christina Stoever Pine Hall, the rooftop bar and restaurant coming to the 12th floor of the Hudson's Detroit building, will officially open to the public on June 11.

For food, there will be a mix of elevated bar snacks, like deviled eggs and crab fritters, plus a sausage roll featuring a buttery, flaky pastry and spicy dijon mustard.

The Pine Hall Burger features a dry-aged patty with aged New York cheddar and onions along with fries, and of course it features a Hudson's-inspired Maurice Salad with roast turkey, smoked ham and gruyere.

“Detroit has an incredible hospitality community and a strong sense of place,” USHG CEO Chip Wade said in a statement. “As we open our first space in the city, our focus is on creating something additive — a place shaped by the people, culture, and energy already here.”

Pine Hall officially opens Thursday, June 11 at 4 p.m. You can enter the bar inside Nick Gilbert Way, and reservations are available now on OpenTable or by calling 313-545-8770. Walk-ins are also welcome.

It will be open from Monday-Thursday from 4 p.m. to midnight, Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. and Sunday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.