Pine Knob Ski and Snowboard Resort makes snow ahead of ski season

CLARKSTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — Pine Knob Ski and Snowboard Resort in Clarkston announced Saturday that it will begin making snow in preparation for its upcoming ski season.

“The temperatures and humidity are favorable today for snowmaking. Pine Knob will take advantage of this and MAKE SNOW ALL DAY,” Pine Knob said in a Facebook post on Saturday.

The new season opens Sunday, November 20 from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Pine Knob Ski and Snowboard Resort is located at 7778 Sashabaw Road in Clarkston.

For more information, visit https://www.skipineknob.com.

