Pinky's Rooftop in Royal Oak to reopen Wednesday for first time since March 2020

(WXYZ) — Pinky's Rooftop, a popular bar in Royal Oak that is often featured on social media and was one of the "most Instagrammable restaurants" in the state, is reopening on Wednesday.

The restaurant has been closed since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, and is coming back with some new cocktails, including alcoholic popsicles.

The restaurant group is also hiring 150 new employees across all concepts, with $500 incentives for hourly employees and $1,000 for managers.

On top of the popsicles, there will be several other new cocktails, and a food menu that includes short rib wonton tacos, saganaki, Nashville chicken sliders and more.

It will be open Wednesday - Saturday from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. and hours are expected to expand in the coming weeks.