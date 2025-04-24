Pistons fans ready and excited for home playoff game in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — For the first time in six seasons, the Pistons are hosting home playoff games at Little Caesars Arena, and fans are excited.

Our Demetrios Sanders was outside Little Caesars Arena on Thursday afternoon, a few hours before tip-off.

The team is also rolling out new food items, merchandise and giveaways for the occasion.

Tip-off times are below for the games. As of Tuesday morning, the cheapest ticket available on Ticketmaster for Thursday's game is $149 before fees.



Game 3, Thursday, April 24: 7 p.m. (broadcast on TNT and FanDuel Sports Network); doors open for fans at 5:30 p.m.

Game 4, Sunday, April 27: 1 p.m. (broadcast on ABC); doors open for fans at 11:30 a.m.

The Pistons say that for Game 3, the first 10,000 fans will receive thundersticks and a Pix Mob light-up bracelet, which will activate in unison for the pre-game introductions, halftime and throughout the game. In addition, all fans in attendance will get a free T-shirt. Game 4 is the same, except instead of a t-shirt, fans will get a rally towel.

Fans are encouraged to be in their seats before tip-off for what the Pistons are calling "special surprise playoff elements" during player introductions.

New food offerings will be available for the playoffs as well, including:



The Triple-Double, a triple-patty smash burger with bacon, cheese and burger sauce (at 313 Grill near Portals 2, 13, 51 and 69).

Truffle Poutine Fries with black truffle gravy, cheese curds, and Parmesan (at The Coop near Portals 18, 38, and 66).

Wagyu Beef Bao, Lobster "Roll" Bao and a Dim Sum donut (at 1701 Deli near Portal 56).

Shoyu Mazemen, Chilled Rice Noodle, Fried Chicken Karaage, and the Pork Sando (at Johnny Noodle King's Takeover near Portal 28)

In addition to those food offerings, fans will also be able to purchase:

Souvenir Beer Cups featuring the Pistons Playoff roster (all throughout the arena)

Pistons Playoff Souvenir Punch Bowl (near Portal 12)

Team Store exclusive Detroit Pistons merchandise, including a Detroit Pistons 2025 NBA Playoff snapback hat, a shirt with the team's playoff roster, the Pistons caricature graphic t-shirt, the Nike NBA Playoff Mantra Shirt, and the shirt below, which reads "I was a Pistons fan before it was cool."

A exclusive shirt for sale for the Pistons home playoff games

The seven-game series between the 6-seed Pistons and the 3-seed New York Knicks is tied at 1-1. If necessary, Game 6 would be played in Detroit on Thursday, May 1, with start time and broadcast details to be determined.