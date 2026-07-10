Pistons hosting two free community events in Detroit in late July and early August

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — There's been a lot of attention on the Detroit Pistons' moves in free agency, but that's not all the team is looking to prioritize during the off-season.

The Pistons are planning to host two free community events later this summer, with their goal of "bringing together youth, families and community partners to promote health, wellness and connection through outdoor activities."

The first of those events will be on Thursday, July 30, when the Pistons will host a slow roll in the community from 5:00-8:30 p.m.

The bike ride is in partnership with RiDetroit as part of Pistons Fit presented by Henry Ford Health, with RiDetroit community ambassador Jason Hall leading the ride alongside members of the Pistons entertainment team.

Participants will be taken through downtown Detroit before returning to Little Caesars Arena, and while the event is free, registration is required for the ride. A link to the registration can be found here.

The second event will follow shortly on Saturday, August 1, where the Pistons youth council will host its fourth annual family fun day at Chandler Park.

The free event will happen from 1:00-4:00 p.m. and feature a basketball clinic, giveaways, appearances by the Pistons mascot Hooper and Pistons dancers, among other family-friendly activities.

Registration for anyone looking to participate in the family fun day can be found here.