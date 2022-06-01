Pistons Owner Tom Gores investing $20M for new community center in Detroit's Rouge Park

(WXYZ) — Detroit Pistons Owner Tom Gores is investing $20 million to build a new multi-use community center in Detroit's Rouge Park.

Gores, the chair and CEO of Platinum Equity, announced the plans for the park on the city's west side on Wednesday.

According to the Gores Family Foundation, the $20 million will help build a new 25,000 square foot multi-us facility, renovate the Brennan Pool House and deliver a range of services to the Cody Rouge Neighborhood.

“The facility itself will be the best of its kind and provide residents with a safe space to learn, play and grow,” Gores said in a statement. “But more than just a building, we will create a hub that brings together people from the neighborhood and throughout the city who want to make a difference in this community.”

According to the foundation, this is the first output from an initiative launched last summer within the Pistons organization to accelerate the impact of its work in the social justice area.

They had field trips to different facilities and community organizations in Detroit to help figure out where to start.

“Before the season began, we sat down with employees across the organization, including our players and both business and basketball operations staff, to discuss meaningful areas where we can help effect social change,” Gores said.

Officials from Detroit and the Pistons will hold meetings with District 7 residents to get feedback on programming they would like to see inside the new community center.

A second phase of the plan will create an enclosed structure around one of the two pools at the Brennan site to allow year-round access to swimming lessons and water safety classes.