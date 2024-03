Pizza Cat Max, which has the slogan "Keep Pizza Weird," is closing its location in Detroit after this weekend.

In a post on social media, the restaurant posted, "We will be closing our doors March 3rd at Midnight. We appreciate everyone who has come and been apart of the journey."

They opened in July 2022 in the former home of arcade bar Ready Player One, and expanded with carryout locations in Oak Park, Westland and Madison Heights. They also had an original location in Toledo.