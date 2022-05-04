Pizza Cat Max to open in former Ready Player One space in Greektown

(WXYZ) — A new pizza restaurant in Detroit is expected to open in the former Ready Player One space in Greektown.

The owners of Pizza Cat tell us they expect to open the location in the middle of June. There's a location open in Toledo, Ohio, already.

According to the Pizza Cat website, they serve up a "deliciously weird menu" that includes pizza, chicken and more.

(Pizza Cat Max) Pizza Cat Max is expected to open in the former Ready Player One location in Greektown.

The menu has pizzas that are vegetarian, some with beef, pork, chicken and keto & hemp pizzas.

The "Slick Willys" pizza includes mustard, ground beef, pickle and red onion, and the Carolina Brisket includes 1/4 pound of BBQ brisket, BBQ sauce and cheese.

Detroit's location is expected to be a Pizza Cat Max, which will include a full bar, video games and more.

