Pizza Cat opens Monday in Greektown in former Ready Player One space

(WXYZ) — A new pizza restaurant in Detroit will open in the former Ready Player One space in Greektown on Monday.
According to the Pizza Cat website, they serve up a "deliciously weird menu" that includes pizza, chicken and more.
A Facebook event for the Pizza Cat grand opening said they will have pizza, cocktails, chicken, small bites, steamed bagel sandwiches and desserts from Lucki's Cheesecakes.
They will also have special $3.13 pizzas from 10 a.m. to 3:13 p.m.
The store will be open 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. Sunday-Thursday and 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
The menu has pizzas that are vegetarian, some with beef, pork, chicken and keto & hemp pizzas.
The "Slick Willys" pizza includes mustard, ground beef, pickle and red onion, and the Carolina Brisket includes 1/4 pound of BBQ brisket, BBQ sauce and cheese.
Detroit's location is expected to be a Pizza Cat Max, which will include a full bar, video games and more.