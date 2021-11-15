Pizza sneakers, anyone? Little Caesars launches pizza merchandise line

(WXYZ) — If you love pizza, Little Caesars just dropped new merchandise that will make your mouth water.

From pizza backpacks to socks, hats, sleeping bag blankets, sneakers and more, the Detroit-based pizza chain launched HOTNREADYSHOP.com just in time for the holiday season.

"Little Caesars is a cult brand that consumers want to be part of, we're thrilled that people can show their brand love in the most Little Caesars way possible," said Jeff Klein, chief marketing officer at Little Caesars, in a press release. "Our inspiration was, 'pizza so good you want to wear it'—we're embracing the fact that Little Caesars has no place in high fashion, and that's exactly what people love about the brand."

New merchandise drops are expected throughout the year, according to a press release from the company.