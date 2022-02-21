Watch
PizzaPapalis in Greektown closes for good after 36 years

PizzaPapalis still has five locations, including one in Detroit a couple miles from Greektown
Posted at 9:14 AM, Feb 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-21 09:14:39-05

(WXYZ) — PizzaPapalis in Greektown is closing for good, the local chain announced over the weekend.

According to PizzaPapalis, the Greektown location has been open for 36 years, but was closed during the COVID-19 pandemic. The owners said it was time to shut it down due to fewer dining customers, labor shortages, and the lack of lunch business.

There are still five locations, four in metro Detroit, including one on Jefferson and McDougall near Detroit's Rivertown, just a couple of miles from Greektown. The owners said employees who were at the Greektown location have been relocated to five other restaurants.

"We are and will continue to be committed to serve the Metro Detroit area our award-winning pizza," they wrote.

