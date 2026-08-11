Plan to redevelop Detroit's Renaissance Center will begin community benefits process next week

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The community benefits process for the planned redevelopment of the Renaissance Center in Downtown Detroit gets underway this month.

The plan, from Bedrock and General Motors, reimagines the Renaissance Center and the east Detroit riverfront area and includes demolishing two of the five towers. The Community Benefits Ordinance (CBO) process, which makes projects that are $75 million or mote and get at least $1 million in tax abatements, engage with community members in the neighborhood.

Bedrock Detroit

According to the City of Detroit, the project area is is bounded by E. Jefferson Ave., E. Lafayette St. and the Fisher Fwy (I-75) to the north, the Chrysler Fwy (I-375), Orleans St., McDougall St., and Joseph Campau St. to the east, the Detroit River to the south, and Woodward Ave. to the west.

Bedrock and GM will open a Riverfront Community Hub at Beaubien Place at 521 Atwater St. starting Wednesday, Aug. 19. There, people can share feedback, tour exhibits, participate in workshops and directly engage in with the project team.

As part of the CBO process, a nine-member Neighborhood Advisory Council will be established, and any resident living in the Impact Area is eligible to serve.

Bedrock Detroit

The first meeting for the CBO process will be on Tuesday, Aug. 18. All meetings begin at 6 p.m., with doors open at 5:30 p.m., at Coleman A. Young Municipal Center - Erma Henderson, 13th Floor – 2 Woodward Ave. Detroit, MI 48226 with an option to view the meetings remotely via Zoom.

The full schedule for the meetings is below.



Tuesday, August 18, 2026 - Introduction of project and CBO process

Tuesday, September 1, 2026 - Introduction of project and CBO process + Election of two (2) Neighborhood Advisory Council (NAC) Members - Only Impact Area Residents attending in person may vote in the NAC election.

Tuesday, September 15, 2026 - 1st convening of the NAC and presentation of project details and financial incentives

Tuesday, September 22, 2026 - NAC Working Meeting: discuss project impacts and potential community benefits / mitigations list

Tuesday, September 29, 2026 - NAC presentation of discuss project impacts and proposed community benefits / mitigations list

Tuesday, October 6, 2026 - NAC Working Meeting

Tuesday, October 13, 2026 - Developer presentation of response to project impacts and proposed community benefits / mitigations

Tuesday, October 20, 2026 – Continued discussion of project impact and proposed community benefits / mitigation. Finalization of community benefits package

Tuesday, October 27, 2026 – if necessary - Continued discussion of project impact and proposed community benefits / mitigation. Finalization of community benefits package

What is the plan for the Renaissance Center?

The plan "right-sizes" the Ren Cen's footprint along the Detroit River by demolishing two of the towers along the riverfront and transforming the rest of the riverfront into a massive district.

Bedrock Detroit

That public infrastructure includes a new pedestrian promenade from Jefferson Ave. to the riverfront, new public plazas and a new pedestrian and vehicular access to the Ren Cen and riverfront.

The funding would also be applied toward the demolition of the so-called "podium" that encloses the base of the Ren Cen complex.

According to Bedrock, the future of the Renaissance Center would include new housing, a revitalized hotel, new public spaces, an observation deck and more. The goal, the company said, is to turn it into Detroit's version of Navy Pier in Chicago or Chelsea Piers in New York.

The city said that it will create:

