NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — The Newaygo County Sheriff's Office is investigating a plane crash Saturday morning.

The crash occurred on Hardy Pond. Undersheriff Chad Palmiter said all the plane's occupants were rescued from the water.

Newaygo County deputies and the Big Prairie Fire Department responded to the scene. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources and Federal Aviation Administration are en route to the location.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.