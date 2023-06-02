Plane enroute to Detroit Metro Airport diverted to Canada because of unruly passenger

(WXYZ) — A plane traveling from Paris to Detroit Metro Airport was diverted to Canada Friday because of an unruly passenger.

An official with the Stephenville Dymond International Airport confirms to 7 Action News that Delta Flight DL097, which was scheduled to land at DTW, instead diverted to Stephenville, Canada, after the incident on board. The captain radioed that there was an emergency at 12:33 local Canadian time, the airport official says.

We're told the 34-year-old man from the United States was restrained by airline personnel, but then broke free. Around five to six passengers then reportedly jumped in to restrain the passenger until the flight landed.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police and Customs arrested the man.

Delta Flight 97 took off from Stephenville and is expected to land at DTW around 3:35 p.m.