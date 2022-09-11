Pilot executes emergency landing of small plane at Ann Arbor Airport

PITTSFIELD TWP., Mich. (WXYZ) — No one was injured after a pilot was forced to make an emergency landing at the Ann Arbor Airport Sunday afternoon (Sept. 11).

Pittsfield Township Police and Fire departments responded to the airport around 3 p.m. on reports of a plane crashing on airport property.

Officers found the plane, located west of the airport in a bean field on airport property.

The pilot and the lone passenger in the plane were not hurt from the crash. Investigators say that the plane did not crash, but rather executed an emergency landing after losing power moments after taking off from the runway.

Officers say that the plane, a 2-seat Cessna 152, did not sustain any damage in the incident. Airport officials did contact the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regarding the incident.