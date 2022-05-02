Planet Fitness offering high schools students free gym access beginning May 16

(WXYZ) — Planet Fitness is offering high schoolers between the ages of 14 to 19 the opportunity to work out for free at any of its 2,200 Planet Fitness locations.

The initiative, known as the High School Summer Pass, was created to motivate high schoolers to make fitness a priority.

High schoolers can use the gym for free starting May 16 up until August 31.

High schoolers can visit PlanetFitness.com/SummerPass to pre-register, and get a reminder to formally sign up when the program officially kicks off on Monday, May 16.

All participants who sign up are automatically entered into The Planet Fitness High School Summer Pass Sweepstakes giving one student in each state the chance of winning a $500 scholarship.

A grand prize of a $5,000 scholarship is offer up for grabs at the end of the summer.

These scholarships can be used for academic or athletic activities or programs.

Teens under 18 must register with a parent or guardian online or in-person.

“As the leader in fitness, we believe we have a responsibility to provide a welcoming, safe, and Judgement Free environment for high school students to improve their physical and mental wellness," Chief Executive Officer at Planet Fitness Chris Rondeau said. “Our study found that nearly all (92 percent) high school students agreed that when they are regularly physically active, they feel much better mentally. Fitness is about feeling good, too, and our hope is that High School Summer Pass empowers teens to create life-long workout habits to help them succeed in every aspect of their lives.”

