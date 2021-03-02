Planet Fitness opening inside Pistons Performance Center in New Center

(WXYZ) — The second Planet Fitness location in Detroit will open later this year, inside the Henry Ford Detroit Pistons Performance Center in New Center.

With more than 80 locations in metro Detroit, construction on the newest Detroit location was delayed by COVID-19 and is expected to resume later this month.

It will be two stories and will have a huge selection of cardio and strength equipment, a free-weight area, a 30-minute circuit, locker rooms, the Black Card spa area and much more.

(Planet Fitness)

The gym will join Plum Market, which opened in the performance center in December 2019.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to expand our marketing partnership by bringing the Judgement Free Zone to the new Henry Ford Detroit Pistons Performance Center,” said Bryan Rief, co-owner and CEO of PF Michigan Group, the Northville-based franchise group responsible for the new location.

“I’m thrilled that Planet Fitness chose the Henry Ford Detroit Pistons Performance Center as the place to open its newest location in the city,” Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan Duggan in a release. “The facility will be a great addition for those who live and work in the New Center area. As our economy continues to re-open, the new workout facility will be a great place to exercise and promote a healthy lifestyle.”

“The announcement of the partnership to bring a state-of-the-art fitness facility to the Henry Ford Detroit Pistons Performance Center honors a commitment that I advocated for during the development process,” Detroit City Councilwoman Mary Sheffield added. “The new Planet Fitness location will be a welcome addition to District 5 and, amid the Covid-19 pandemic where individuals in our community are experiencing disproportionate death rates related to pre-existing health conditions, having access to health and wellness is more important than ever as we work endeavor to end the health disparities in our community.”

