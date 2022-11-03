Plans announced for Detroit Tree Lighting on Nov. 18, 'Light Up the Season' to air on Channel 7

The Downtown Detroit Partnership and DTE Energy Foundation announced plans for the 19th annual Detroit Tree Lighting, which is airing on Channel 7 on Nov. 18.

The tree lighting will include a performance by Darren Criss, a Golden Globe and Emmy Award-winning singer and songwriter who was in the TV show "Glee."

Also, hitting the ice will be American figure skater Mariah Bell, who is a 2022 U.S. national champion, 2020 U.S. national silver medalist and two-time U.S. national bronze medalist, and Team USA Senior Dance TEam Eva Pate and Logan Bye.

Other musical acts include The Redhouse Band, Julianne Ankley, Brazeal Dennard Chorale and more.

“Detroit’s Tree Lighting is a cherished tradition that always delights and brings holiday cheer to families across Michigan. Campus Martius Park and Cadillac Square are two of the most festive places Downtown and we are proud to offer the community an opportunity to come together in these spaces for this quintessential holiday experience,” said Eric Larson, CEO of the Downtown Detroit Partnership. David Cowan, chief public spaces officer at the Downtown Detroit Partnership continued, “We welcome all to Downtown for this unforgettable and festive night and to return throughout the winter season to ice skate, shop, dine and explore the city’s many free and family-friendly attractions.”

The tree is a 65-foot Norway spruce from Michigan, and will be delivered on Thursday afternoon, Nov. 3. There will also be food trucks, carriage rides, shopping at the Downtown Detroit Markets and more.

Beacon Park will also host a Light Up Beacon Park event with the Detroit Children's Tree which will be lit up at 6 p.m.

The Rink at Campus Martius Park will also open at 9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18 and stay open seven day sa week through March 5.