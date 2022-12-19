Plans for Whitmer's 2nd inauguration include hot cocoa, snacks, ice sculptures & more

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced plans for her second inauguration to start the new year.

Whitmer will be sworn in for a second term as Michigan's 49th governor on Sunday, Jan. 1 in Lansing outside of the Capitol building.

According to the governor's office, the swearing-in will start at 10:30 a.m. and following the ceremony, there will be winter games, hot cocoa and snacks, live ice sculpture carving and more.

“It is the honor of a lifetime to have the support and trust of millions of Michiganders to continue serving our beautiful state,” said Governor Whitmer. “Over the last four years, our state has shown that we can come together as Michiganders to tackle the toughest challenges of our lifetime. We’ve made great progress, but our work isn’t finished. I am more confident than ever that our state’s future is bright because of the tough, hardworking people who call this place home. As governor, I promise to embody those same values—grit, grace, passion—and continue to be a practical problem solver who gets things done. Let’s move Michigan forward!”

The ceremony will include a musical performance from the 126th Army Band of the Michigan National Guard, recognition of tribal nations, a parade of flags, a 19-gun salute, a flyover and more.

Those who are planning to attend must RSVP at michiganstrong.org to get their ticket.