Plans submitted for 14-story hotel next to Little Caesars Arena

(WXYZ) — A new hotel is expected to come to a long-empty spot in The District Detroit, right next to Little Caesars Arena and the I-75 service drive.

According to The District Detroit, a plan has been submitted for a mid-rise, mixed-use hotel development at the corner of Woodward Ave. and the I-75 service drive.

It's expected the hotel will be 14 stories and have 290 rooms, along with 30,000 square feet of retail and food space on the street.

“The hotel, food and beverage and other amenities proposed will create a wide variety of good jobs and attract people from the region, state and beyond to The District Detroit,” said Keith Bradford, President of Olympia Development of Michigan and The District Detroit.

It's expected construction could start in 2024 and will take about a year and a half to complete.