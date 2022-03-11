Watch
Play ball! MLB players reach deal, salvage 162-game season

Posted at 6:28 AM, Mar 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-11 06:28:50-05

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball’s acrimonious players and owners ended their most bitter money fight in a quarter-century when a divided players’ association accepted management’s offer to salvage a 162-game season that will start April 7.

On the 99th day of a lockout that delayed spring training and threatened to cancel regular-season games for the first time since 1995, the players’ executive board approved a five-year contract at about 3 p.m. in a 28-12 vote.

Owners ratified the deal 30-0 just three hours later, and the lockout was lifted at 7 p.m., ending baseball’s ninth work stoppage.

