Player wins $1.075 million jackpot on slot machine at MGM Grand Detroit

MGM Grand Detroit
A player at MGM Grand Detroit hit a more than $1 million jackpot on a slot machine last month, casino officials said.

The player won $1,075,996 on the Dragon Link slot machine on Saturday, July 19. MGM Grand Detroit said it was the first casino in Michigan to introduced the $1 million high-limit progressive slot machine last year.

In November 2024, a player hit a jackpot worth $1,271,645 on the Dragon Link slot machine, a record for the casino.

The casino said players have won more than $215 million in jackpots this year and more than $28 million in July.

