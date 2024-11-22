Player wins more than $1.27 million jackpot on slot machine at MGM Grand Detroit

A player at MGM Grand Detroit won a more than $1.27 million jackpot on a slot game Thursday night, a record at the casino.

According to MGM Grand, the player won $1,271,645 on the Dragon Link slot machine game.

It tops the previous jackpot record at the casino, set in July 2008. For that, a player won $1,127,425.

Casino officials say that MGM Grand Detroit was the first casino in Michigan to introduce the $1 million high-limit progressive Jackpot Dragon Link slot machine in July 2024.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate a record-breaking jackpot win at MGM Grand Detroit,” MGM Grand Detroit President Matt Buckey said in a statement. “Moments like these highlight the top-tier gaming experience we offer our guests every day. Seeing our players win big is always a source of excitement for our team.”