Players needed for 24-hour charity hockey game at Munn Arena

(WXYZ) — Dozens of hockey players will come together for a 24-hour, continuous hockey game in East Lansing to benefit a nonprofit raising funds for pediatric cancer.

The LivSports 24-hour hockey Marathon, presented by LivFree, will take place April 18-19, 2026, at the historic Munn Arena on the campus of Michigan State University.

"LivFree is a childhood cancer nonprofit organization that brings families together through a moment of joy. These moments may be small in scale, but the scope of their impact is great," the organization's website said.

During the 24-hour hockey marathon, more than 80 adult hockey players will come together to play the 24-hour game that will be broken up into three divisions.

Players who register have to raise $1,500, which is the average cost to support a LivFree family and provide them a moment of joy.

The three divisions are:



Division A - "These players participate at an advanced to elite competitive level in adult leagues in top tiers and/or participated at a competitive level (D1-3) in college and beyond."

Division B - "B players that participate at an advanced competitive level in adult leagues in higher tiers and/or participated in college (D3-club)."

Division 3 - "Players that participate in adult league hockey at the lower tiers should join Division C. This designation is for players of all skills, some who have been playing for many years, others who have added hockey to their adults lives."

Each division will feature two teams that play each other throughout the 24 hours.

The event will kick off at 2 p.m. on April 18 with the games going until 2 p.m. the next day. Each group will paly games ranging from 25 minutes to 90 minutes, with seven hours of ice time per skater over the 24 hours.

Players will have access to locker rooms and player areas, plus meals, snacks and hydration stations, rest areas, on-site athletic trainers and more.

For more information on the event, and to register, you can visit the event's website here.