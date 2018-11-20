Plum Market set to open new Detroit location in summer 2019

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Michigan-based Plum Market will open a new location inside the Ally Detroit Center at 500 Woodward Ave.

The location will offer fast casual dining options, grab and go items, select groceries and a full-service bar. It will be Plum Market's first store in Detroit.

“We are beyond thrilled to open this location in downtown Detroit. We offer something that we feel is very special and want to share that with the Detroit community and visitors alike. Partnering with Bedrock makes this possible,” said Matt Jonna, Cofounder and CEO of Plum Market.

The new location will feature prepared foods for breakfast, lunch and dinner, self-service hot foods, salads, soups, sandwiches and fresh sushi. The bar will offer wine, local beer and craft spirits, as well as a coffee bar brewing Zingerman's Coffee.

It will also be home to "The Spirit Room," a rentable event space with outdoor seating overlooking the Spirit of Detroit.

“As more and more residential units come online and downtown density reaches its highest point in decades, there is a growing demand for service-based amenities like the high-quality market concept Plum Market is bringing to Detroit’s Central Business District,” said Bill Emerson, CEO of Bedrock. “We are excited to watch another local brand make Detroit a key part of its growth strategy.”

