Plymouth-Canton Educational Park locked down as police investigate potential threat

Posted at 2:58 PM, Dec 09, 2021
CANTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — Officials say the Canton Police Department, as well as Plymouth and Plymouth Township police, are at the Plymouth-Canton Education Park investigating a potential threat on campus.

All buildings on campus are on lockdown. School dismissal is also being delayed while the investigation is being completed. This includes all three high schools.

No students are being released and the parking lots and surrounding roads are closed by police.

Parents are being asked to not attempt to pick up their kids at this time. Officials want to keep the area clear for police.

