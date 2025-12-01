Plymouth corned beef restaurant closing after 66 years

PLYMOUTH, Mich. (WXYZ) — After 66 years in business, Bode's Corn Beef House is closing, the restaurant announced on Facebook over the weekend.

According to the business, the closure is due to the building being sold to a new company. The last day the restaurant will be open is Friday, Dec. 19.

"We are heartbroken to be unable to serve the Plymouth community for longer, but are so greatful (sic) for the 6 decades of watching families gather, and children grow up," said the Bodes family in a statement. "We hope to open Bodes Corned Beef House again if the fates allow, but until that opportunity arises, we want you to know how much we value you as a guest. We’re so thankful for your patience and understanding during this time, we truly treasure the shared experiences and laughter shared with all of you."

The restaurant will be hosting a Christmas Party fundraiser for staff on Monday, Dec. 15. Doors will open 4:00pm to 8:00pm, and admission is $20.00 per person, with food and drinks available for guests.