Watch
News

Actions

Plymouth District Library caters to book lovers via curbside starting Jan. 10

'It is our utmost priority to keep our staff and patrons safe'
items.[0].image.alt
Anthony McCartney/AP
This image shows a collection of books by Beverly Cleary on Friday, March 26, 2021, at a home in Altadena, Calif. The beloved children's author, whose characters Ramona Quimby and Henry Huggins enthralled generations of youngsters, has died. She was 104. Cleary's publisher, HarperCollins, announced her death Friday. In a statement, the company said Cleary died in Carmel, Calif., her home since the 1960s, on Thursday. No cause of death was given. (AP Photo/Anthony McCartney)
Books
Posted at 10:58 AM, Jan 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-07 10:58:32-05

PLYMOUTH, Mich. (WXYZ) — Plymouth District Library returns to curbside-only services starting Jan. 10. The library announced Thursday morning in response to local COVID-19 cases and staffing challenges.

Curbside pickup will be available during the library's regular hours. Other services available during these hours are remote printing and reference assistance by phone.

The library encourages book lovers to visit their online services in place of in-person browsing. Parents can request book bundles for their children, and teens can order a customized book-match from the librarians. Book lovers can check out what is available at www.plymouthlibrary.org.

"We understand that this temporary closure is an inconvenience," states the library's press release. "However, it is our utmost priority to keep our staff and patrons safe and we have deemed this step necessary for a time until the high test positivity numbers decrease and until we can reliably and safely staff the Library."

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Start your day with 7 Action News this Morning!