Plymouth District Library caters to book lovers via curbside starting Jan. 10

PLYMOUTH, Mich. (WXYZ) — Plymouth District Library returns to curbside-only services starting Jan. 10. The library announced Thursday morning in response to local COVID-19 cases and staffing challenges.

Curbside pickup will be available during the library's regular hours. Other services available during these hours are remote printing and reference assistance by phone.

The library encourages book lovers to visit their online services in place of in-person browsing. Parents can request book bundles for their children, and teens can order a customized book-match from the librarians. Book lovers can check out what is available at www.plymouthlibrary.org.

"We understand that this temporary closure is an inconvenience," states the library's press release. "However, it is our utmost priority to keep our staff and patrons safe and we have deemed this step necessary for a time until the high test positivity numbers decrease and until we can reliably and safely staff the Library."