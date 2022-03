PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Plymouth Township police were seeking help from the community to locate a 15-year-old girl with autism. Police said Addisyn Regan Corker was found Thursday afternoon.

Officials say Corker was last seen on March 24, around 12:30 p.m., by Lilley Road and Redbud in Plymouth Township. Officials say Corker left her home on foot.