Plymouth Twp. police vehicle damaged in hit-and-run; search on for Ford Bronco

Posted at 9:55 AM, Feb 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-23 09:55:41-05

(WXYZ) — Plymouth Township police are asking for the community’s help to find the driver who reportedly struck a police vehicle and then fled.

Police say an officer was investigating a crash on northbound I-275 near Plymouth Road in a marked police vehicle on Saturday around 2:40 a.m. when the vehicle was struck by a black or dark colored newer Ford Bronco.

According to police, the driver stopped for a moment before leaving the scene northbound on I-275 toward eastbound I-96.

The Ford Bronco likely would have damage along the driver’s side.

No one was injured in the incident.

If you have any information regarding the incident, you’re encouraged to call police at 734-354-3232.

