Police: 1 shot in Ann Arbor; 3 suspects now in custody

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Ann Arbor police say one person was shot near the area of Packard and Platt on Friday afternoon.

According to police, one person was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound, and three suspects are now in custody.

Police say there is no active threat to the community, but they are asking the public to avoid the area.

Nearby schools were placed in a lockdown, but that lockdown has since been lifted.

